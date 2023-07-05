Russia shells Sumy Oblast 268 times in a single day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled 10 communities in Sumy Oblast on July 4, causing 268 explosions along the border, according to a Facebook update from the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

Russia shelled the border communities of Bilopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pisarivka, Krasnopillia, Hlukhiv, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, Yunakivka, Seredyna Buda, and Mykolaiv.

Three private homes in Krasnopillia were damaged when Russian artillery and mortar attacks struck the community. The attacks also damaged private homes, buildings, and a lyceum in Myropillia.

In addition to artillery and mortar, Russian forces attacked the Sumy border with grenade launchers, mines, and unguided aerial missiles.

Earlier this week, Russian drone strikes in the city of Sumy killed three people, and more civilians died in attacks on border communities.

Sumy Oblast, located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, has been hit with daily attacks since parts of the region were liberated from Russian occupation in April 2022.