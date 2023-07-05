Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, killing 1, injuring 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled settlements in the Bilozerka community of Kherson Oblast on July 5, killing one person and injuring at least six others, President Volodymyr Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak reported.

According to regional prosecutors, the shelling started at around 7 p.m. local time.

A 58-year-old man was killed during the attack and at least six other individuals sustained injuries from shrapnel, Yermak wrote.

The shelling hit a house and a fire subsequently broke out. Among the injured are a 10-year-old boy and a 56-year-old woman.

In a separate house that was hit, a 51-year-old man, as well as two women aged 70 and 41, sustained minor injuries, Yermak added.

Kherson and other settlements along the Dnipro River's west bank have been shelled by Russian forces on a near-daily basis since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.