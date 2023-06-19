Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 3 civilians

by Dinara Khalilova June 19, 2023 7:00 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian artillery strike on the Beryslav district in Kherson Oblast carried out on June 19, 2023. (Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck the Beryslav district in southern Kherson Oblast with artillery on June 19, wounding three civilians, the regional administration wrote on Telegram.

The village of Burhunka was hit about ten times, and at least five residential buildings and an administrative building were damaged, reads the report. As a result of the attack, two men aged 60 and 48 received injuries and were hospitalized.

Russian forces also hit the village of Shliakhove, heavily wounding a 64-year-old woman and damaging two houses, according to Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Both villages are located on the Kyiv-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

