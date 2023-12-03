Skip to content
Russian forces hit over 100 settlements in Ukraine, injuring 3 over the past day

by Alexander Khrebet December 3, 2023 11:16 AM 2 min read
Aftermath of the Russian attack against residential area in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi of Kharkiv Oblast on Dec. 2, 2023. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
Russian forces injured three civilians, attacking over 100 settlements in 10 regions over the past day, regional officials and the Ukrainian military reported on Dec. 3.

Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kherson oblasts were attacked with different types of weapons, including artillery, multiple rocket launchers, tanks and guided bombs.

One civilian was injured in southern Kherson Oblast, while Russian forces attacked the southern region 76 times over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported in the morning of Dec. 3.

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, Russian attacks injured two civilians and destroyed one house in Oleksandrivka, according to Ukraine's Northern Command.

Russian forces attacked Kherson, the regional capital, 27 times, damaging a plant and power line, the governor said.

Russian forces hit 19 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, launching 86 attacks over the past day, Governor Yurii Malashko reported on Dec. 3.

Russian forces attacked the front-line town of Nikopol and the Chervonohryhorivka community of neighboring Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Dec. 3.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces hit at least 16 settlements, a five-story residential building in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, a front-line town, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Dec. 3.

No casualties were reported in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. Casualty and damage data on other Ukrainian regions are yet to be published.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
12:10 PM

Russian attacks kill 3, injure 9 over past day.

In Donetsk Oblast, one civilian was killed and another injured in Avdiivka, said the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration. One person was also reported wounded in Toretsk and another in Hirnyk.
2:47 AM

NYT: Ukrainians tired of 'state propaganda'.

Once described as a "weapon" by President Volodymyr Zelensky, many Ukrainians after nearly two years of war are tired of the government-run Telemarathon broadcasted 24/7, the New York Times reported on Jan. 3.
12:40 AM

Russia's tech imports from China soar 10x.

Deliveries of China-manufactured advanced machinery such as microchips are up tenfold since the beginning of 2022, showcasing a booming bilateral trade relationship that has largely circumvented Western sanctions, the FT reported on Jan. 3.
