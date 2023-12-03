Russian forces hit over 100 settlements in Ukraine, injuring 3 over the past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces injured three civilians, attacking over 100 settlements in 10 regions over the past day, regional officials and the Ukrainian military reported on Dec. 3.

Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kherson oblasts were attacked with different types of weapons, including artillery, multiple rocket launchers, tanks and guided bombs.

One civilian was injured in southern Kherson Oblast, while Russian forces attacked the southern region 76 times over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported in the morning of Dec. 3.

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, Russian attacks injured two civilians and destroyed one house in Oleksandrivka, according to Ukraine's Northern Command.

Russian forces attacked Kherson, the regional capital, 27 times, damaging a plant and power line, the governor said.

Russian forces hit 19 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, launching 86 attacks over the past day, Governor Yurii Malashko reported on Dec. 3.

Russian forces attacked the front-line town of Nikopol and the Chervonohryhorivka community of neighboring Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Dec. 3.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces hit at least 16 settlements, a five-story residential building in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, a front-line town, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Dec. 3.

No casualties were reported in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. Casualty and damage data on other Ukrainian regions are yet to be published.