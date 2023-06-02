Russian forces bomb Kharkiv Oblast, killing 2, injuring 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched two guided bombs at the village of Kivsharivka, killing two people and injuring four others, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on June 2.

According to Syniehubov, a residential building was damaged by the guided bomb attack. An elderly man and woman were killed, while three women and a three-year-old boy sustained injuries.

Emergency services are on-site and additional information is being verified.

Russian forces also launched two S-300 rockets, which are repurposed air defense missiles, at the village of Zmiiv. There were no casualties, Syniehubov wrote.



Kharkiv Oblast, situated in northeastern Ukraine near the border with Russia, faces near-daily attacks.