Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian forces attack Ukraine with drones overnight, killing 2

by Dinara Khalilova July 7, 2023 8:52 AM 1 min read
A car destroyed by the remains of a Shahed drone launched by Russian troops at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on July 7, 2023. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched 18 Shahed-136/131 drones at Ukraine overnight on July 7, the Air Force reported. The Ukrainian military shot down 12 drones in the country's east and south.

Six of them were destroyed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Serhii Lysak, the regional governor. Drone debris fell on a highway, killing two men in a moving car, Lysak said on Telegram.

Another drone hit an enterprise in the Kryvyi Rih district, causing a fire over an area 100 square meters in size, the governor added. There were no casualties.

According to the Air Force, Russian forces launched the drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, a Russian town on the Black Sea coast in Krasnodar Krai.

Russia has used Shahed-type kamikaze drones, produced and supplied by Iran, to attack Ukraine since last fall, killing dozens of civilians and heavily damaging the country's energy system.

Kyiv’s frustration boils as flow of Western chips for Russian missiles continues uninterrupted
Destroyed apartments, burnt-out cars, lives upturned or extinguished altogether: Russia’s June 13 missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih was, in many ways, nothing out of the ordinary for wartime Ukraine. The evening after the attack, which killed 13 civilians, President Volodymyr Zelensky came o…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
