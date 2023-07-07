Russian forces attack Ukraine with drones overnight, killing 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched 18 Shahed-136/131 drones at Ukraine overnight on July 7, the Air Force reported. The Ukrainian military shot down 12 drones in the country's east and south.

Six of them were destroyed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Serhii Lysak, the regional governor. Drone debris fell on a highway, killing two men in a moving car, Lysak said on Telegram.

Another drone hit an enterprise in the Kryvyi Rih district, causing a fire over an area 100 square meters in size, the governor added. There were no casualties.

According to the Air Force, Russian forces launched the drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, a Russian town on the Black Sea coast in Krasnodar Krai.

Russia has used Shahed-type kamikaze drones, produced and supplied by Iran, to attack Ukraine since last fall, killing dozens of civilians and heavily damaging the country's energy system.