Mayor: Russian forces abduct nearly 300 children from Berdiansk district to Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the post, the Russian media claimed that 48 children were initially deported to Chuvashia, and the rest were forcibly removed in shifts.

"They [Russian forces] are sending children 1,600 kilometers from home deep into Russia," Mayor Fedorov said. "Next, they will manipulate the situation in the Berdiansk direction and keep children in Russia as hostages."

The Ukrainian national database suggests that about 19,500 Ukrainian children have been abducted from the occupied territories and sent to other Russian-controlled areas or Russia since last February.

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court announced that it was seeking the arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin because he was "allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of (children) and that of unlawful transfer of (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”



