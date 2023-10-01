Russian drones hit civilian infrastructure in Donetsk Oblast, casualties reported

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two Russian Shahed 131/136 kamikaze drones hit a house in Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, in the morning of Oct. 1, acting Governor Ihor Moroz reported.

The attack caused casualties, Moroz said. More details will follow, he added.

Over the past day, Russian troops also attacked a number of settlements across Donetsk Oblast.

According to Moroz, a Russian aerial bomb damaged 18 houses, a business, and a power line in Kostiantynivka.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 1. (Ihor Moroz/Facebook)

Fifteen homes were damaged in the village of Kindrativka, while three buildings were damaged in Toretsk, Moroz reported.

Two people were injured in the settlements of Novoukrainka and Lastochkyne, he said.