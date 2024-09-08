Russian drone violates Romanian airspace during Sept. 8 attack on Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone violated Romanian airspace during an overnight attack on Ukraine on Sept. 8, the country's defense ministry confirmed in a statement.

Residents in the Romanian counties of Tulcea and Constanta received alerts around 2:30 a.m. local time, advising them to take shelter and warning of possible falling objects.

Two F-16 fighter jets took off from Romania's 86th Borca Air Base to monitor the airspace, the ministry said. The Russian drone entered Romanian airspace but later left, heading back toward Ukraine.

The ministry added that current data indicates that the drone may have struck a non-residential area in the village of Periprava in the county of Tulcea. Searches are ongoing.

"The Defense Ministry strongly condemns these attacks by the Russian Federation against Ukrainian civilian facilities and infrastructure, which are unjustified and seriously violate international law," the statement said.

Romania, a NATO member, has kept its allies informed about such incidents and condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine as violations of international law.

On Aug. 21, drone fragments were discovered in Romania near its border with Ukraine, specifically in the area around the village of Periprava, Tulcea county.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said in September 2023 that while Russian drones are not intentionally targeting Romania, the situation is still "unacceptable."

Romania has taken measures to protect its citizens who live close to the Ukrainian border, including the construction of air raid shelters and the deployment of drone defense systems.