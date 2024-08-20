Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Romania, Ukraine-Romania border, Drone attack, Drones
Edit post

Drone wreckage found in Romanian town near Ukrainian border

by Sonya Bandouil August 21, 2024 2:11 AM 1 min read
Wreckage of a Shahed drone found in Moldova near the border with Ukraine on Feb. 17, 2024. (Moldovan Border Police / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Drone fragments were discovered in Romania near its border with Ukraine, specifically in the area around the village of Periprava, Tulcea county.

Romanian defense specialists investigated the site and collected evidence for further examination.

Romania, a NATO member, has kept its allies informed about such incidents and condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine as violations of international law.

The discovery follows a recent Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine, during which Ukrainian forces shot down several air targets.

This is not the first time drone debris has been found in Romania, with NATO previously stating that these incidents are irresponsible and dangerous.

Russian forces have repeatedly targeted Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube River that separates Ukraine and Romania.

Romania has taken measures to protect its citizens who live close to the Ukrainian border, including the construction of air raid shelters and the deployment of drone defense systems.

Russia issues information security alert in regions bordering Ukraine amid Kursk incursion
The Russian Interior Ministry issued a memo on information security for residents and law enforcement residing in the country’s Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts, which border Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:03 PM

Ukraine advances 28-35 km in Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says.

Ukrainian forces have advanced 28-35 kilometers (18-21 miles) into Russia's Kursk Oblast and taken control of 93 settlements, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported at an event chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 20.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.