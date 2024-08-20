Drone wreckage found in Romanian town near Ukrainian border

This audio is created with AI assistance

Drone fragments were discovered in Romania near its border with Ukraine, specifically in the area around the village of Periprava, Tulcea county.



Romanian defense specialists investigated the site and collected evidence for further examination.



Romania, a NATO member, has kept its allies informed about such incidents and condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine as violations of international law.



The discovery follows a recent Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine, during which Ukrainian forces shot down several air targets.



This is not the first time drone debris has been found in Romania, with NATO previously stating that these incidents are irresponsible and dangerous.



Russian forces have repeatedly targeted Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube River that separates Ukraine and Romania.

Romania has taken measures to protect its citizens who live close to the Ukrainian border, including the construction of air raid shelters and the deployment of drone defense systems.