Russian drone attack injures 5, causes fires in Odesa

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone strike on Odesa late on April 13 injured at least five people and sparked fires, damaging civilian infrastructure including a major roadway, a car repair shop, and several vehicles, regional authorities reported.

"According to preliminary information, five people were injured due to the strike. They sustained shrapnel wounds and burns. Our doctors are providing them with all necessary medical assistance," Governor Oleh Kiper wrote before midnight local time. Emergency services have been dispatched to the site of the attack.

The attack also damaged the roof and windows of a medical facility in Odesa and wrecked an operating room, according to city mayor Hennadii Trukhanov. The patients didn't sustain injuries.

The strike comes amid Washington's ongoing attempts to orchestrate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. While Kyiv agreed to a full 30-day ceasefire a month ago, Moscow has refused and has continued to attack Ukraine.

In the past week alone, Russia has carried out several significant attacks on Ukraine, including an April 13 missile attack on Sumy that killed 34 people, drone strikes on Mykolaiv which left 10 people injured and damaged several residential buildings, a missile attack on Kyiv on April 6 that killed one person and injured three others, causing fires and damage to civilian infrastructure.