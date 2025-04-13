The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Odesa Oblast, Russia, Ukraine, Russian attack, Drone attack
Edit post

Russian drone attack injures 5, causes fires in Odesa

by Olena Goncharova April 14, 2025 1:26 AM 2 min read
An aftermath of Russia's drone attack on Odesa late on April 13. (State 
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone strike on Odesa late on April 13 injured at least five people and sparked fires, damaging civilian infrastructure including a major roadway, a car repair shop, and several vehicles, regional authorities reported.

"According to preliminary information, five people were injured due to the strike. They sustained shrapnel wounds and burns. Our doctors are providing them with all necessary medical assistance," Governor Oleh Kiper wrote before midnight local time. Emergency services have been dispatched to the site of the attack.

The attack also damaged the roof and windows of a medical facility in Odesa and wrecked an operating room, according to city mayor Hennadii Trukhanov. The patients didn't sustain injuries.

The strike comes amid Washington's ongoing attempts to orchestrate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. While Kyiv agreed to a full 30-day ceasefire a month ago,  Moscow has refused and has continued to attack Ukraine.

In the past week alone, Russia has carried out several significant attacks on Ukraine, including an April 13 missile attack on Sumy that killed 34 people, drone strikes on Mykolaiv which left 10 people injured and damaged several residential buildings, a missile attack on Kyiv on April 6 that killed one person and injured three others, causing fires and damage to civilian infrastructure.

‘Everything was black’ — Russia strikes downtown Sumy filled with people on Palm Sunday, killing dozens
The burnt shell of a red bus lied in the center of Sumy after Russia launched two ballistic missiles hurtled at city on April 13 — not one passenger survived, Anna Shpurik, a journalist at local media Cukr told the Kyiv Independent following the attack. They are just some of the
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

9:27 PM

Russian attacks on Kherson kill 3, injure 2.

Shelling in the city center killed a 62-year-old woman, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Two other Kherson residents, a 48-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, died in the hospital after being injured in drone attacks.
10:55 AM

Explosion rocks thermal plant in Russia.

A fire broke out at a substation in the morning after an explosion occurred at a thermal power plant in the Russian city of Orenburg, leaving many local residents without power.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.