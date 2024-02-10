Russian drone attacks in Odesa Oblast injure 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Consecutive waves of Russian Shahed-type drones struck Odesa Oblast overnight, and although air defenses shot down at least 21 of the drones, shrapnel and debris wounded four people, Governor Oleh Kiper said on Feb. 10.

One of the injured is in serious condition, he said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down all nine drones from the first wave of attacks, and 12 from the second and third, Kiper added.

The four injured people were all employees of port facilities. All were hospitalized.

The attacks also damaged Danube River port facilities and other civilian infrastructure in and around the port city of Izmail.