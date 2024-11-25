Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 6

by Martin Fornusek November 25, 2024 8:46 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: A view of Kharkiv during a blackout on March 25, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched an attack against the central part of Kharkiv on the morning of Nov. 25, injuring at least six people, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

The strike started a fire in one of the central streets and damaged cars and other civilian property.

Polish farmers lift blockade at Ukraine border.

Polish farmers, who staged a protest in the village of Medyka and blocked the Sheghini border crossing with Ukraine, have suspended their blockade, Ukraine’s State Customs Service reported on Nov. 24.
