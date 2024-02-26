Military: Ukraine withdraws from Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the village of Lastochkyne near the recently captured Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Tavria Group, said on national television on Feb. 26.

Lykhovii explained the decision by Ukraine's need to set up defenses near the neighboring settlements of Orlivka, Tonenke, and Berdychi and prevent further Russian advance in the western direction.

Lastochkyne is a small village that lies around three kilometers west of the northwestern outskirts of Avdiivka.

A day before, Lykhovii told Hromadske media outlet that Ukrainian troops had retreated to the western outskirts of Lastochkyne and established defensive positions there.

Ukrainian forces withdrew from the small industrial city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 17 amid ammunition shortages after months of repelling Russia’s renewed offensive.

Following the capture of Avdiivka, Russia has intensified its offensive efforts across several sectors of Ukraine’s front line, likely in order to stretch Ukrainian forces, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported in its Feb. 21 intelligence update.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) warned that Russia could replicate its successful tactics in Avdiivka on a larger scale if the West continues to delay military assistance.