Russian court issues first prison sentence under ‘LGBT extremism’ law

by Sonya Bandouil February 20, 2025 4:21 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: A participant is pictured while holding a rainbow flag commonly known as the LGBT pride flag during the Gay Pride demonstration in Field of Mars. Several dozens of people came to Field of Mars in St. Petersburg for participation in VIII St. Petersburg LGBT Pride. (Igor Russak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A district court in Kemerovo Oblast has issued Russia’s first prison sentence under the country’s ban on the so-called “international LGBT movement,” independent Russian outlet Mediazona reported on Feb. 19.

The individual, who had been serving a prior prison sentence, was convicted of “LGBT extremism” and sentenced to six years in a maximum-security facility, with their total sentence adjusted to 15 years.

Authorities accused them of “involving” Russian citizens in the banned “international LGBT movement” while serving their time.

The court's ruling is the first prison sentence issued under this law, but on Jan. 29, a court in Nizhny Novgorod sentenced a woman to serve five days in administrative detention under this legislation for the crime of wearing frog-shaped earrings that displayed the image of a rainbow.

Then, on Feb. 1, a court in Volgograd Oblast found a defendant known as Artyom P. guilty after he posted a picture of an LBGT flag online and ordered him to pay a fine of 1,000 rubles ($11.05).

In November 2023, the Russian Supreme Court's decision to label the "international LGBT movement" as "extremist" has starkly intensified the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community in general within the country.

This ruling, emerging from a lawsuit by the Justice Ministry accusing the LGBT movement of inciting social and religious discord, has effectively jeopardized all forms of LGBTQ+ rights activism and expression in Russia.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
Ukrainians react to Trump’s shocking accusation about the war.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest comments about Ukraine are raising eyebrows — and spreading misinformation. He claimed that Ukraine was the one who started Russia's war, said that Ukraine had been “blown to smithereens,” and claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has a 4% approval rating — none of which has a factual basis. How do actual Ukrainians feel about Trump’s words? The Kyiv Independent’s Masha Lavrova hit the streets of Kyiv to hear their raw, unfiltered reactions.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.