News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Luhansk, Russian armed forces, Russian losses
Top Russian colonel reportedly killed in Ukrainian strike on occupied Luhansk

by Chris York April 19, 2024 9:14 PM 2 min read
Russian Colonel Pavel Kropotov. (KilledInUkraine/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian missile strike in occupied Luhansk last week killed Russian Colonel Pavel Kropotov, local Russian media reported on April 19.

Kropotov, the commander of the 59th Guards Communications Brigade, was killed in a Ukrainian strike on his headquarters on April 13, according to a Telegram post from a Ukrainian colonel, Anatolii Shtefan "Shtirlitz."

On the day of the strike, Russian officials said Ukraine had struck a factory, injuring three people, making no mention of Kropotov or his headquarters. The Ukrainian military later confirmed the attack but provided no details on possible casualties.

Russian media reported on Kropotov's funeral held in Yekaterinburg, claiming the commander died "under British missile fire" – an apparent reference to U.K.-supplied Storm Shadow missile used by Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Ukraine has not confirmed the use of British missiles in the attack.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, there have been numerous reported attacks within Russia and the Ukrainian territories occupied by Moscow.

In October 2023, Ukraine reportedly struck military airfields in occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with U.S.-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles, destroying nine helicopters.

Among other Russian targets in occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast were also oil storage facilities and an S-400 missile system.

Some of the targets have been reportedly hit by U.K.-provided Storm Shadow long-range missiles, capable of reaching deep into Russian-seized territories.

Air Force: Ukraine downs Russian Tu-22M3 bomber for first time
Ukrainian anti-aircraft units shot down a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber for the first time, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on April 19.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Chris York
7:20 PM

Netherlands allocates over $210 million for ammunition for Ukraine.

Specifically, the country is devoting 150 million euros ($160 million) to Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defence initiative. The Netherlands has also allocated 60 million euros ($64 million) for the purchase of short-range air defense hardware, for example, to combat Russian drones.
2:13 PM

UK allocates over $180 million to bolster Ukraine's energy sector.

The U.K. has allocated nearly 150 million pounds (over $180 million) to support Ukraine's energy sector after recent Russian attacks, the head of the U.K.'s delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Neil Holland, said on April 18.
