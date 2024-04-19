Top Russian colonel reportedly killed in Ukrainian strike on occupied Luhansk

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian missile strike in occupied Luhansk last week killed Russian Colonel Pavel Kropotov, local Russian media reported on April 19.

Kropotov, the commander of the 59th Guards Communications Brigade, was killed in a Ukrainian strike on his headquarters on April 13, according to a Telegram post from a Ukrainian colonel, Anatolii Shtefan "Shtirlitz."

On the day of the strike, Russian officials said Ukraine had struck a factory, injuring three people, making no mention of Kropotov or his headquarters. The Ukrainian military later confirmed the attack but provided no details on possible casualties.

Russian media reported on Kropotov's funeral held in Yekaterinburg, claiming the commander died "under British missile fire" – an apparent reference to U.K.-supplied Storm Shadow missile used by Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Ukraine has not confirmed the use of British missiles in the attack.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, there have been numerous reported attacks within Russia and the Ukrainian territories occupied by Moscow.

In October 2023, Ukraine reportedly struck military airfields in occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with U.S.-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles, destroying nine helicopters.

Among other Russian targets in occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast were also oil storage facilities and an S-400 missile system.

Some of the targets have been reportedly hit by U.K.-provided Storm Shadow long-range missiles, capable of reaching deep into Russian-seized territories.