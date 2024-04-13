Russian proxy claims missile strike on machinery factory in occupied Luhansk

This audio is created with AI assistance

A machinery factory in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk came under attack on April 13, Moscow-installed head of the occupied region Leonid Pasechnik claimed.

After reports of morning explosions in Luhansk, local Telegram channels published videos showing smoke rising over the city.

Pasechnik claimed that Ukrainian troops launched several missiles at the Russian-controlled factory that was supposed to soon start operating. Three people were allegedly wounded.

Ukrainian officials did not comment on the claims, which cannot be independently verified.

There have been multiple reports since the start of the full-scale invasion about attacks within Russia and the Ukrainian territories occupied by Moscow.

In October 2023, Ukraine reportedly struck military airfields in occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with U.S.-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles, destroying nine helicopters.

Among other Russian targets in occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast were also oil storage facilities and the S-400 missile system. Some of the targets have been reportedly hit by U.K.-provided Storm Shadow long-range missiles, capable of reaching deep into Russian-seized territories.