News Feed, Luhansk, Luhansk Oblast, Leonid Pasechnik, Ukraine, Russia, War
Russian proxy claims missile strike on machinery factory in occupied Luhansk

by Kateryna Denisova April 13, 2024 4:47 PM 1 min read
A photo of a paper sign saying "Luhansk is Ukraine!" taken near the railway station of occupied Luhansk, posted by Yellow Ribbon in August 2023. (Yellow Ribbon/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A machinery factory in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk came under attack on April 13, Moscow-installed head of the occupied region Leonid Pasechnik claimed.

After reports of morning explosions in Luhansk, local Telegram channels published videos showing smoke rising over the city.

Pasechnik claimed that Ukrainian troops launched several missiles at the Russian-controlled factory that was supposed to soon start operating. Three people were allegedly wounded.

Ukrainian officials did not comment on the claims, which cannot be independently verified.

There have been multiple reports since the start of the full-scale invasion about attacks within Russia and the Ukrainian territories occupied by Moscow.

In October 2023, Ukraine reportedly struck military airfields in occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with U.S.-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles, destroying nine helicopters.

Among other Russian targets in occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast were also oil storage facilities and the S-400 missile system. Some of the targets have been reportedly hit by U.K.-provided Storm Shadow long-range missiles, capable of reaching deep into Russian-seized territories.

Source: Ukraine hits Russia’s Engels air base. Can it change how Russia attacks?
Russia’s Engels air base has once again come under attack on April 5 after what the Kyiv Independent’s sources in the military intelligence claimed was a drone strike on one of the Kremlin’s most strategically important military installations, deep inside Russia. According to a source in the milita…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Denisova
5:15 AM

Russia attacks 12 border communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked 12 communities along the Sumy Oblast border on April 12, causing over 100 explosions. Bilopillia suffered the heaviest assault, with mortar attacks causing 20 explosions throughout the day.
