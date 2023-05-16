Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

CNN: Ukraine has used Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian targets

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 16, 2023 8:35 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have already started using U.K.-provided Storm Shadow long-range missiles to hit Russian targets, CNN reported on May 16, citing three Western officials.

The officials did not specify when and for what purposes the Ukrainian military has used the missiles. Ukraine's Defense Ministry declined to comment on the matter, CNN wrote.

On May 15, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian troops had intercepted a Storm Shadow rocket for the first time. Earlier, the ministry claimed Ukrainian forces had struck industrial facilities in the occupied city of Luhansk on May 12 with such a missile.

The air-launched Storm Shadow missile, jointly developed by the U.K. and France, has a range of 250 kilometers (155 miles), aiming at the target at 987 kilometers per hour or 0.8 of the speed of sound.

The U.K. has become the first country to provide Ukraine with weapons capable of reaching targets deep into Russian-occupied territories.

U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced donating the missiles to Ukraine on May 11, confirming previous media reports. However, Wallace didn't specify whether the U.K. had already delivered any missiles and, if yes, how many.

Storm Shadow is only slightly inferior to the 185-mile U.S. Army Surface-to-Surface System (ATACMS), which Ukraine has long requested, so far unsuccessfully.

Such missiles can reach Russia's territory, but Kyiv promised the U.K. government not to use them to strike targets inside Russia. Instead, Ukraine says it would use donated long-range weapons to attack Russian command centers, supply lines, ammunition, and fuel depots in Crimea and the occupied territories of Ukraine's east.

Macron: France to give Ukraine missiles that would ‘allow it to resist’ Russia
In an interview with TF1 on May 16, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France would provide missiles with a range that would “allow Ukraine to resist.”
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.