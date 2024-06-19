Poll: Only 11% of Russians say sanctions have personally affected them or their family

This audio is created with AI assistance

Only 11% of Russians say that sanctions have personally affected them or their family, according to a poll released on June 18 by the independent Russian polling firm the Levada Center.

The figure has been steadily declining since a high of around 30%, shortly after the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in March 2022. At the same time, a higher percentage of Russians said that sanctions had personally impacted them or their families in 2015, about 34%.

Despite widespread sanctions, Russia's economy has remained surprisingly resilient, which may be connected to a decrease in the level of concern from average Russians.

The poll found that only 29% of respondents were very or somewhat worried about the sanctions, down from 45% who said they were worried in March 2022.

The sentiment differed across the political spectrum, with the highest percentage (57%) of respondents who said they were worried corresponding with those who also said they disapproved of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Even among those who said that they did not have enough money for food, only 34% said they were worried about sanctions.

When asked about which specific problems sanctions created, 30% of respondents cited "the departure of brands, the inability to buy goods, the closure of stores and factories," 29% said inflation and rising prices, restrictions on traveling abroad (13%), and difficulties with card payments and other banking issues (12%).

The vast majority of respondents (78%) said that Western sanctions should not deter Russia from continuing its current policies.