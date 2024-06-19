Skip to content
Poll: Only 11% of Russians say sanctions have personally affected them or their family

by Nate Ostiller June 19, 2024 12:26 PM 2 min read
People visit a newly opened fast food restaurant in a former McDonald's outlet in Pushkinskaya Square, on June 12, 2022, in Moscow, Russia. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Only 11% of Russians say that sanctions have personally affected them or their family, according to a poll released on June 18 by the independent Russian polling firm the Levada Center.

The figure has been steadily declining since a high of around 30%, shortly after the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in March 2022. At the same time, a higher percentage of Russians said that sanctions had personally impacted them or their families in 2015, about 34%.

Despite widespread sanctions, Russia's economy has remained surprisingly resilient, which may be connected to a decrease in the level of concern from average Russians.

The poll found that only 29% of respondents were very or somewhat worried about the sanctions, down from 45% who said they were worried in March 2022.

The sentiment differed across the political spectrum, with the highest percentage (57%) of respondents who said they were worried corresponding with those who also said they disapproved of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Even among those who said that they did not have enough money for food, only 34% said they were worried about sanctions.

When asked about which specific problems sanctions created, 30% of respondents cited "the departure of brands, the inability to buy goods, the closure of stores and factories," 29% said inflation and rising prices, restrictions on traveling abroad (13%), and difficulties with card payments and other banking issues (12%).

The vast majority of respondents (78%) said that Western sanctions should not deter Russia from continuing its current policies.

US issues new ‘sweeping’ sanctions against Russia — will they make a difference this time?
The U.S. State and Treasury departments issued what they called a “sweeping” set of sanctions against Russia and its financial backers on June 12, in the latest move to try and degrade Moscow’s wartime economy. Western countries have imposed extensive economic restrictions against Moscow over its f…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Nate Ostiller
10:04 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure 9 over past day.

Russia launched Shahed-type drones toward the western city of Lviv overnight on June 19. While the authorities reported that all five drones were shot down, the debris reportedly injured two men aged 47 and 70 in the village of Malekhiv on Lviv's northern outskirts.
9:01 AM

Polish attitudes toward Ukrainian refugees deteriorating, survey shows.

In more than two years of the full-scale war, Poles see Ukrainian refugees more negatively in almost all aspects, except for accepting Ukrainian children to schools, according to a survey by the University of Warsaw and the University of Economics and Humanities in Warsaw published by Rzeczpospolita on June 18.
