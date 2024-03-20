Russian authorities claim Belgorod, Saratov oblasts attacked by drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Drones reportedly struck Russia's Belgorod and Saratov oblasts overnight, Russian authorities said on March 20.

In past weeks, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry. Ukraine has hit oil refineries in multiple regions deep inside the Russian territory. Russian authorities have also claimed other attacks inside Russian territory, particularly in areas close to the Ukrainian border.

The uptick in claimed drone and artillery strikes comes against the backdrop of ongoing fighting between pro-Kyiv Russian militia and the Russian military on Russian territory.

Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin wrote on Telegram that the city of Engels, home to a Russian air force base, was targeted by a drone attack. He claimed that there were no injuries or damage.

Sources from Ukraine's military intelligence told the media outlet NV that its operatives were responsible for the attack on the airbase.

Russia's Defense Ministry also claimed that four drones had been shot down over Saratov Oblast and one in Belgorod Oblast.

Engels airbase, located some 700 kilometers (434 miles) from the Ukrainian border, has been previously attacked since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Kyiv often does not comment on claimed attacks within Russian territory.