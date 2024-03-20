Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Drone strike, Belgorod Oblast, Saratov Oblast, War
Edit post

Russian authorities claim Belgorod, Saratov oblasts attacked by drones

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 20, 2024 9:56 AM 2 min read
A Maxar satellite imagery of Engels Air Base in Saratov Oblast, Russia, on Dec. 3, 2022. (Maxar Technologies)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Drones reportedly struck Russia's Belgorod and Saratov oblasts overnight, Russian authorities said on March 20.

In past weeks, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry. Ukraine has hit oil refineries in multiple regions deep inside the Russian territory. Russian authorities have also claimed other attacks inside Russian territory, particularly in areas close to the Ukrainian border.

The uptick in claimed drone and artillery strikes comes against the backdrop of ongoing fighting between pro-Kyiv Russian militia and the Russian military on Russian territory.

Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin wrote on Telegram that the city of Engels, home to a Russian air force base, was targeted by a drone attack. He claimed that there were no injuries or damage.

Sources from Ukraine's military intelligence told the media outlet NV that its operatives were responsible for the attack on the airbase.

Russia's Defense Ministry also claimed that four drones had been shot down over Saratov Oblast and one in Belgorod Oblast.

Engels airbase, located some 700 kilometers (434 miles) from the Ukrainian border, has been previously attacked since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Kyiv often does not comment on claimed attacks within Russian territory.

Why is Russia intensifying attacks on Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast?
Russian attacks on Ukraine’s northern Sumy Oblast have left some villages resembling the ruins of Bakhmut and Marinka, officials have said, as Moscow’s forces continue to escalate aerial bombardments against homes and civilian infrastructure in the area. In the latest strikes, one person was killed…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:18 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 1.

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 30 times in 90 separate attacks throughout the day, killing one person, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 19.
9:57 PM

Umerov: Ukraine presents its plan for 2024 at Ramstein.

Kyiv presented its key allies a war plan for 2024 as more military assistance have been announced during the 20th Ramstein-format meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on March 19.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.