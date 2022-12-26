Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force calls explosions on Russia’s Engels airbase ‘consequences of Moscow’s actions in Ukraine'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 26, 2022 1:35 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Yurii Ihnat, Air Force spokesman, said that explosions on a military airfield in Engels, Russia, that allegedly killed three soldiers are “the consequences of Russian aggression” in Ukraine.

“If the Russians thought that the war would not affect them deep in the rear, they were wrong,” added Ihnat.

Local Russian Telegram channels reported explosions and air raid sirens in Engels on the morning of Dec. 26.

Russian Defense Ministry said that the air defense shot down a Ukrainian drone near the Engels airbase, and three servicemen died due to the fall of the drone’s wreckage.

Engels city is located in Russia’s Saratov Oblast, around 730 kilometers southeast of Moscow and hundreds of kilometers from Ukraine.

Tu-95 long-range bombers that Russia stations at Engels form a significant component of its strategic nuclear arsenal. The bombers have been used to take part in cruise missile strikes against Ukraine.

Russian officials earlier blamed Ukraine for explosions at Engels Air Base and Dyagilyaevo airfield near Ryazan on Dec. 5 that killed three people and damaged two Tu-95 heavy bombers.

Ukraine neither confirmed nor denied its responsibility for the incidents.

The U.K. Defense Ministry called the alleged attacks “some of the most strategically significant failures of (Russian) force protection.”

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.