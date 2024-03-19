Skip to content
Belgorod Oblast governor claims 9,000 children to be evacuated from region

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 19, 2024 1:00 PM 2 min read
Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, June 2, 2023. (Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Thousands of children from Russia's Belgorod Oblast are to be evacuated to regions further away from the border with Ukraine, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced on March 18.

Reports suggest the security situation in Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts, has been deteriorating since March 12, when Russian anti-Kremlin militias broke into the region from Ukraine, resulting in clashes with the Russian military.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on March 19 that Belgorod Oblast again came under a rocket strike after days of alleged attacks against the city of Belgorod.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims of Russian authorities, and Ukraine does not usually comment on alleged attacks on Russian soil.

"We are evacuating a large number of villages today" and the authorities plan to evacuate 9,000 children from the region, Gladkov claimed at a press conference.

Gladkov said children would be evacuated from Belgorod and the surrounding district, as well as from Shebekino district, which lies southeast of Belgorod on the border with Ukraine, and Grayvoron district, which lies west of Belgorod on the border with Ukraine.

Residents of the town of Shebekino, the administrative center of Shebekinsky district, were previously evacuated in June 2023 after reports that militias had launched an incursion over the border. Gladkov said in July 2023 that the evacuated residents could return home.

Gladkov claimed in January 2024 that around 100 children were temporarily evacuated from the city of Belgorod after the city came under attack and taken to neighboring Voronezh Oblast.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

1:00 PM

Reuters: Putin to visit China in May.

This might be Putin's first trip abroad after he secured his fifth term in office in the recent presidential election, broadly regarded as rigged and unfair.
10:43 AM

Media: Kuleba expected to visit India later in March.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is expected to visit India later this month, marking the first trip by a Ukrainian high-level official to the country since the outbreak of the full-scale war, The Hindu reported on March 19, citing an undisclosed diplomatic source.
8:55 AM

Military reports strengthening fortifications in Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian forces are strengthening the fortifications of the first, second, and third lines of defense in Sumy Oblast bordering Russia amid intensified attacks, Vadym Mysnyk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's Northern Operational Command, told Ukrinform on March 18.
8:34 AM

Serbian court opens retrial of fugitive ex-SBU official.

Andrii Naumov pleaded not guilty to the charges raised against him, but his lawyers confirmed that at the time of his detention, the ex-SBU official was carrying cash in a larger amount than permitted while crossing the border.
5:08 AM

Politico: Xi Jinping to visit France in May.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in France this May, Politico reported on March 18. This would be the Chinese leader's first visit to Europe since the pandemic.
3:37 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 50 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 18.
12:22 AM

Charles Michel: ‘Europe must prepare for war.’

If Europe wants to exist in peace it must shift to a “war economy” mode and significantly bolster defense capabilities in the face of the threat posed by Russia, European Council President Charles Michel said on March 18.
