Russian attacks over past day injure 2 in Kharkiv Oblast

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 9, 2024 10:14 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. People go shopping for food along houses destroyed by mortar attacks on Nov. 8, 2023, in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Eugene Hertnier/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck multiple settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours, injuring two civilians, the regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 9.

Settlements in Kharkiv Oblast suffer the brunt of almost daily Russian attacks due to the region’s proximity to the border with Russia.

Russia used artillery, mortars, and aviation to attack over 20 settlements in the Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts, according to Syniehubov.

In the village of Dvorichna, some 110 kilometers east of Kharkiv, a Russian attack wounded a 57-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, the governor said on Telegram.

Russian strikes on the city of Vovchansk and the village of Velykyi Burluk reportedly damaged warehouses, a cultural center, two houses, an elevator, and outbuildings.

Russia’s mass attack against Ukraine in the early morning of Jan. 8 killed one person and wounded four others in Kharkiv Oblast, Syniehubov reported earlier.

The attack damaged an enterprise, an educational institution in Kharkiv, and a house in the city of Zmiiv.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
8:07 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 9. This number includes 820 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
5:34 AM

Sweden to send troops to Latvia.

Though Sweden's accession to NATO is not yet complete, the government has signaled it is ready to contribute to NATO deterrence and the defense of Baltic countries.
12:57 AM

Kuleba: Allies not pushing Ukraine to start talks on freezing war.

"Our allies are not asking us to start talks with Russia in order to freeze the war - neither when we meet (Western) delegations nor at closed meetings," he said. "Those who suggest a frozen conflict argue that they are acting in the best interests of Ukraine and the world, but in reality they are helping (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin and ignoring what today's Russia is."
6:02 PM

Controversial judge's son wanted on murder charges.

The suspect's father was a judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court (OASK), which has been involved in major corruption scandals. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill on the court's dissolution in December 2022.
