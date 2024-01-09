Russian attacks over past day injure 2 in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck multiple settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours, injuring two civilians, the regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 9.

Settlements in Kharkiv Oblast suffer the brunt of almost daily Russian attacks due to the region’s proximity to the border with Russia.

Russia used artillery, mortars, and aviation to attack over 20 settlements in the Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts, according to Syniehubov.

In the village of Dvorichna, some 110 kilometers east of Kharkiv, a Russian attack wounded a 57-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, the governor said on Telegram.

Russian strikes on the city of Vovchansk and the village of Velykyi Burluk reportedly damaged warehouses, a cultural center, two houses, an elevator, and outbuildings.

Russia’s mass attack against Ukraine in the early morning of Jan. 8 killed one person and wounded four others in Kharkiv Oblast, Syniehubov reported earlier.

The attack damaged an enterprise, an educational institution in Kharkiv, and a house in the city of Zmiiv.