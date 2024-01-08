Update: 1 killed, 4 injured in Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s mass missile attack against Ukraine on the morning of Jan. 8 killed one person and injured four others in Kharkiv Oblast, according to the latest updates by Ukrainian officials.

A 62-year-old woman who was found under the rubble of a house in Kharkiv Oblast’s city of Zmiiv died of her injuries, the regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

First responders also rescued a man aged 63 from the rubble and provided medical assistance to another victim, an 88-year-old man, according to Syniehubov.

Another woman still remains under the rubble, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office said on Telegram. The search and rescue operation continues.

Russia unleashed multiple cruise and ballistic missiles at Ukraine early on Jan. 8, according to the Air Force. The exact number of the missiles launched by Russia and downed by Ukraine's air defenses hasn't yet been reported.

Kharkiv was hit four times in Russia’s morning mass attack, Syniehubov reported earlier. The type of missiles which struck the city is still being established.

A 53-year-old woman was injured in Kharkiv, where the attack damaged an enterprise and an educational institution, the official said on Telegram.

Oleksii Kuleba, Presidential Office deputy head, later reported that the total number of injured people in Kharkiv had reached two.