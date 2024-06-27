Russian attacks kill 2, injure 31 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two civilians and injured 31 others over the past day, regional authorities said on June 27.

Civilian casualties were reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson oblasts.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that Russian attacks on the region killed one person and injured 16 more, including two girls aged 12 and 15.

The two children were injured, along with three adults, when they were attacked by a Russian drone, Prokudin said.

Across the region, an industrial site, a high-rise building, 15 houses, a gas pipeline, and the warehouse of a humanitarian aid organization were damaged by the Russian military over the course of the day.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a man was injured in the village of Male Vesele, which is 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Russian border, as the result of a guided bomb attack, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Later in the afternoon, five people were hospitalized after Russian forces attacked Derhachi, a town located around 5 kilometers (3 miles) north of the city of Kharkiv and around 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border.

The attack damaged 65 houses, as well as commercial buildings, a shopping center, and cars, Syniehubov said.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian attack on Toretsk killed one person, injured seven other civilians, and damaged six homes, the Donetsk Regional Military Administration reported.

An attack on the nearby village of Niu-York also injured one civilian, the administration said.

Ukraine's Armed Forces said on June 18 that Russian attacks near Toretsk were increasing after a "long lull" in fighting in the area.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported that Nikopol came under attack more than 20 times over the past day.

Russian forces used drones and artillery to attack the city and surrounding communities, injuring an 18-year-old girl.

"She is in satisfactory condition and will be treated on an outpatient basis," Lysak said.

Overnight, a Russian drone was downed over Kryvyi Rih district, and Nikopol was attacked again, damaging educational buildings, five high-rise buildings, and two cars. According to Lysak, there were no reports of injuries.

Russia launched 23 Shahed-type attack drones and five missiles at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defense downed all 23 drones and five of the missiles.