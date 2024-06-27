Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 28 of 29 Russian aerial targets overnight

by Dmytro Basmat June 27, 2024 7:58 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Ukrainian servicemen with a military mobile air defense group shoot down Russian drones using anti-aircraft guns in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on April 16, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Ukrainian air defense shot down all of the 23 Shahed-type attack drones and five of the six missiles launched by Russia overnight on June 27, the Air Force reported.

Russia reportedly launched the missiles and drones from various locations overnight, including Russia's Tambov and Kursk oblasts, the Black Sea, and occupied Crimea.

In addition to the drones launched, Russia also launched one Kh-47 Kinzhal ballistic missile, 4 cruise missiles, and 1 guided Kh-59 missile, the Air Force said.

Throughout the night, the Air Force warned of nationwide missile threats. Sounds of explosions were heard in the city of Kyiv, as well as in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Suspilne reported around 3:30 a.m. local time - although the explosions did not amount to any reported damage or casualties.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks.

In recent months, Russian attacks on critical infrastructure have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities.

Overnight on June 27, Russia's Defense Ministry also claimed that its air defenses had shot down seven Ukrainian-launched drones over Moscow, Tver, and Belgorod oblasts. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claim.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky visits front line in Donetsk Oblast alongside newly appointed general
Key developments on June 26: * Zelensky visits Donetsk Oblast along with newly appointed General Hnatov * PACE adopts 3 resolutions on Ukraine, including on Russia’s cultural genocide * Russian attack on Kharkiv, Kherson oblasts injure at least nine people * U.S. backs ICC investigation into Sh…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk


Author: Dmytro Basmat
11:39 PM

State Department confirms death of US embassy employee in Kyiv.

"We can confirm the death of the U.S. government employee who was under chief mission authority at the embassy in Kyiv. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our colleague," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a briefing on June 26.
