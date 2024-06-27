Air Force: Ukraine downs 28 of 29 Russian aerial targets overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense shot down all of the 23 Shahed-type attack drones and five of the six missiles launched by Russia overnight on June 27, the Air Force reported.

Russia reportedly launched the missiles and drones from various locations overnight, including Russia's Tambov and Kursk oblasts, the Black Sea, and occupied Crimea.

In addition to the drones launched, Russia also launched one Kh-47 Kinzhal ballistic missile, 4 cruise missiles, and 1 guided Kh-59 missile, the Air Force said.

Throughout the night, the Air Force warned of nationwide missile threats. Sounds of explosions were heard in the city of Kyiv, as well as in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Suspilne reported around 3:30 a.m. local time - although the explosions did not amount to any reported damage or casualties.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks.

In recent months, Russian attacks on critical infrastructure have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities.

Overnight on June 27, Russia's Defense Ministry also claimed that its air defenses had shot down seven Ukrainian-launched drones over Moscow, Tver, and Belgorod oblasts. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claim.



