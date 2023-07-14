Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks kill at least 4, injure 10 over past day

by Martin Fornusek July 14, 2023 10:56 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian drone strike against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 14, 2023. (Source: Serhii Lysak)
The aftermath of the Russian drone strike against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 14, 2023. (Source: Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces targeted 10 oblasts over the past day as at least four people were killed and 10 were wounded, local officials reported on July 14.

The oblasts of Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa came under attack.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was injured in the strike, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

According to Lysak, the air defenses successfully downed six Shahed kamikaze drones over the oblast. The anti-air fire did not manage to eliminate all targets, resulting in a hit against the city of Kryvyi Rih, he added.

A 56-year-old man was injured in the city and several buildings were damaged, the official informed.

Russian artillery also targeted the Synelnykove district, causing property damage, Lysak added.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and four injured in Russian attacks according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

A resident died in Pervomaiske, while two people were wounded in Katerynivka, one in Shcherbynivka, and another in Siversk, the governor specified.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and another injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian forces have launched 76 strikes and 487 projectiles against the oblast over the past day, the governor reported.

Prokudin said that during the day on July 13, an 85-year-old woman was killed in the village of Mykilske as Russian artillery hit her yard.

One person was killed in the attacks against Sumy Oblast, the Sumy Oblast Military administration reported.

Russian forces launched 26 strikes against the border region and 191 explosions were recorded.

A man born in 1971 died in the strikes against the village of Popivka in the Velyka Pysarivka community, according to the officials.

Russian attacks also damaged private property across the oblast, the administration added.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, four people were injured and one killed, Governor Yurii Malashko said.

According to the governor, Russian forces launched 63 strikes against 21 populated areas, mainly employing artillery.

A 40-year-old man was killed in the attacks, Malashko clarified.

The official also informed of 52 cases of property damage across the oblast.

The oblasts of Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa also came under attack but local officials reported no causalities.

According to the Air Force, Russian forces launched 17 Shahed kamikaze drones against Ukraine overnight. Next to the six downed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two were reported as destroyed in Mykolaiv Oblast, and eight more in Odesa Oblast.

Ukraine war latest: Biden says Putin won’t use nukes; US cluster munitions already in Ukraine
Key developments on July 13: * Ukraine receives cluster munitions from US, says commander * Biden: ‘No real prospect of Putin using nukes’ * Ukraine confirms striking on Russian military barrack in occupied Berdiansk * EU parliament adopts plan to increase ammunition production for Ukraine The…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
