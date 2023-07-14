Russian attacks kill at least 4, injure 10 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces targeted 10 oblasts over the past day as at least four people were killed and 10 were wounded, local officials reported on July 14.

The oblasts of Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa came under attack.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was injured in the strike, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

According to Lysak, the air defenses successfully downed six Shahed kamikaze drones over the oblast. The anti-air fire did not manage to eliminate all targets, resulting in a hit against the city of Kryvyi Rih, he added.

A 56-year-old man was injured in the city and several buildings were damaged, the official informed.

Russian artillery also targeted the Synelnykove district, causing property damage, Lysak added.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and four injured in Russian attacks according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

A resident died in Pervomaiske, while two people were wounded in Katerynivka, one in Shcherbynivka, and another in Siversk, the governor specified.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and another injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian forces have launched 76 strikes and 487 projectiles against the oblast over the past day, the governor reported.

Prokudin said that during the day on July 13, an 85-year-old woman was killed in the village of Mykilske as Russian artillery hit her yard.

One person was killed in the attacks against Sumy Oblast, the Sumy Oblast Military administration reported.

Russian forces launched 26 strikes against the border region and 191 explosions were recorded.

A man born in 1971 died in the strikes against the village of Popivka in the Velyka Pysarivka community, according to the officials.

Russian attacks also damaged private property across the oblast, the administration added.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, four people were injured and one killed, Governor Yurii Malashko said.

According to the governor, Russian forces launched 63 strikes against 21 populated areas, mainly employing artillery.

A 40-year-old man was killed in the attacks, Malashko clarified.

The official also informed of 52 cases of property damage across the oblast.

The oblasts of Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa also came under attack but local officials reported no causalities.

According to the Air Force, Russian forces launched 17 Shahed kamikaze drones against Ukraine overnight. Next to the six downed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two were reported as destroyed in Mykolaiv Oblast, and eight more in Odesa Oblast.