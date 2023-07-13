Governor: Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast village kills 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the village of Mykilske in Kherson Oblast on July 13, killing an 85-year-old woman, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The artillery attack took place at around noon, and one of the Russian projectiles hit the woman's yard, according to Prokudin.

"The doctors who arrived at the scene of the tragedy could only declare death" as the woman received fatal injuries, the official added.

Mykilske lies on the west bank of the Dnipro River, some 20 kilometers east of the city of Kherson in Ukraine's south.

Earlier the same day, Prokudin said that Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast had killed two civilians and wounded three more on July 12.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the Kyiv-controlled west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.