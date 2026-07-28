Russian attacks kill 9, injure almost 70 across Ukraine as strikes on gas stations continue

Russian attacks killed at least nine people and injured at least 69 across Ukraine over the past day as it continues a campaign of attacks on gas stations, local authorities said on July 28.

Chernihiv Oblast Governor Viacheslav Chaus said overnight Russian forces damaged a gas station in Kholmy in a Gerbera drone strike. A 21-year-old local resident was injured in the attack.

In an overnight assault, Russian forces launched 131 drones across Ukraine, the Air Force said. It added that Ukrainian air defenses downed 107 drones over the north, south, center, and east of the country.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, four people were killed and 19 others injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said. In the city of Kramatorsk, seven people were injured in Russian air attacks, he added. Forty-three residential houses were damaged over the past day.

In southern Kherson Oblast, three people were killed, and 10 others were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed, and 12 others were injured over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In the regional capital of Kharkiv, Saltivskyi and Kyivskyi districts came under attack, leaving two people with acute stress reactions and injuring a 49-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, Syniehubov said.

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed one person and injured seven people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported according to updates published on July 27 and July 28.

The aftermath of a Russian attack against Sumy on July 28, 2026. (Oleh Hryhorov/Telegram) A residential building that was damaged in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast on July 28, 2026. (Ivan Fedorov/Telegram)

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 14 people were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russia launched 16 guided aerial bombs (KAB) attacks and used 824 drones to attack the region, while also launching 263 artillery strikes, according to the governor.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, six people, including three children, were injured in a Russian KAB attack overnight, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

The U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) said in a report released July 14 that June was the deadliest month for civilians in Ukraine since April 2022, with at least 293 killed and 1,990 injured.

Long-range missiles and drones remained the leading cause of civilian casualties in June, accounting for 45% of all casualties, with 126 people killed and 907 injured. Most of those attacks struck urban centers far from the front line, including Kyiv and Dnipro, according to the report.