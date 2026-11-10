Russian attacks kill 9, injure 39 including a 1-year-old across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks killed nine people and injured 39 others including a one-year old child across Ukraine over the past day, while Russia targeted energy facilities in Kharkiv and Kyiv oblasts.

Russian forces launched one Iskander-M ballistic missile and 162 long-range attack drones at Ukraine overnight on Nov. 9, including 96 jet-powered drones, the Air Force said. As of around 7:30 a.m. local time, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 135 Russian drones, including 70 jet-powered ones.

Drone impacts were recorded at 19 locations, while falling debris was reported at nine locations, according to the Air Force.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people and injured one person, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kirovohrad Oblast, Russian attacks injured two people, one of them is in intensive care unit, the other is already in the operating room, local authorities said at around 9:30 a.m. local time.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and 10 settlements, injuring eight people, including children aged one, five, and 11, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russian forces also targeted power grids in Kharkiv, Syniehubov added.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces attacked Kherson and 39 settlements, killing one person and injuring six others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Kyiv Oblast, Russia killed one person and injured nine others including a child, Governor Tymur Tkachenko said. Among the targets, an energy facility in Boryspil district was damaged, Tkachenko added.

In Mikolaiv Oblast, Russia attacked energy and civilian infrastructure, leaving 60,788 consumers in the Pervomaysky district without power, local authorities said. No casualties were reported.

In Odesa Oblast, local authorities reported three people killed and one person injured after Russian attacks. Local authorities later reported two additional people injured. A two-story residential building caught fire on Nov. 9, no information on the victims was reported yet by local authorities.

In Poltava Oblast, Russian attacks injured one person, local authorities said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces attacked 26 settlements, killing one person and injuring seven people, according to local authorities. The air alert lasted 19 hours and 47 minutes, local authorities added. Around 9 a.m. local time, Ukraine's national rail operator, Ukrzaliznytsia reported that a suburban electric train was hit. No casualties were reported in this strike.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks wounded three people, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.