Russian attacks kill 7, injure 89 across Ukraine over past day as drone strike hits minibus in Nikopol

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least seven people and injured at least 89 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on June 27, as a Russian drone struck a civilian minibus in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Moscow launched another large-scale overnight drone assault.

The latest attacks come as Russia continues its daily strikes against Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had launched around 1,400 attack drones, nearly 1,500 guided aerial bombs, and 19 missiles over the past week.

A Russian drone struck a civilian minibus entering the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing two people and injuring at least 12 others, including two children, Ukraine's National Police reported.

All the victims were receiving medical treatment, the police said.

Nikopol lies on the banks of the former Kakhovka Reservoir, directly across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Its location near the front line has made the city a frequent target of Russian artillery, drone, and missile attacks.

In other attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, which coincided with a mass overnight Russian drone assault, one person was killed, two were injured, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

Russia launched 129 Shahed-type attack drones overnight on June 27, Ukraine's Air Force said. Air defenses shot down 113 drones, while 13 struck targets at seven locations. Debris from intercepted drones fell at three additional sites.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, at least one person was killed as a result of Russian attacks, and 23 others were injured, including three children, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Fedorov added that 102 residents reported damage or destruction to their houses following strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Aftermath of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on June 27, 2026. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration/Telegram). Aftermath of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on June 27, 2026. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration/Telegram). Aftermath of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on June 27, 2026. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration/Telegram).

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, one person was killed, and 14 were injured in Russian attacks, the regional military administration reported.

In a separate morning attack on the city of Sumy, nine people were injured, including two children, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

"(Russia) attacked a residential area in Sumy with a modified jet-powered drone. The attack was deliberately aimed at civilian infrastructure," Hryhorov wrote in a Telegram post.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, at least one person was killed, and seven others were injured by Russian attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In southern Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured 13 people and targeted almost 50 settlements across the Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, a 79-year-old woman was killed, and eight others were injured by Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In northeastern Chernihiv Oblast, Russian attacks injured a 57-year-old man, damaged a farm, enterprises, trucks, a shop, warehouses, and utility buildings, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

The rescue workers at a site of a Russian attack on Sumy on June 27, 2026. (The National Police of Ukraine / Telegram)

Russian forces also launched a series of strikes against production facilities of Naftogaz, Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas company, in Poltava and Kharkiv oblasts over the past two days, the company's CEO, Serhii Koretskyi, said on June 27.

According to Koretskyi, the attacks involved at least four ballistic missiles, including some equipped with cluster warheads, as well as drones. A shuttle bus transporting workers to one of the production sites was also damaged, though no injuries were reported.

The strikes caused damage to the facilities, with the extent of the destruction still being assessed. Koretskyi said the absence of casualties was due to the company's safety measures.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties from this terror almost every day," Zelensky said, adding that over this week, 15 regions of Ukraine were targeted by Russian strikes with almost daily attacks on Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Sumy oblasts.

This week, 15 of our regions have been targeted by Russian strikes. There have been almost daily attacks on Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Sumy. The Russians are using various types of weapons to strike people, ordinary residential buildings, and our civilian infrastructure.… pic.twitter.com/p6Pb1LIYbb — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 27, 2026

Russian attacks on settlements across Ukraine result in civilian casualties on a daily basis.

May 2026 was the deadliest month since April 2022, according to a June 12 report by the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine. The mission verified at least 274 civilian deaths and 1,763 injuries during the month, marking the highest monthly casualty toll recorded in the past four years.