Russian attacks kill 2, injure 28 in Ukraine over past day, damage energy infrastructure

by Kateryna Denisova
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least 28 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Aug. 27.

Ukrainian forces downed 74 out of the 95 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones and decoys, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Twenty-one drones managed to strike at nine different locations.

Russia launched a mass drone attack on Sumy, damaging infrastructure. Authorities reported disruptions to the electricity and water supply in the city.

A drone attack also hit Poltava Oblast, damaging an energy facility, an administrative building, vehicles, and equipment, acting Governor Volodymyr Kohut said.

A 68-year-old woman was injured in a Russian attack on the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

A Russian attack on Izium injured two more women, aged 70 and 73, in the region, he added.

Russia targeted Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring two women, aged 25 and 52, in the village of Uspenivka, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Two people were killed in Kostiantynivka and Bokove in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Twelve more people suffered injuries in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 36 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Eleven people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Wednesday, August 27
Ukraine confirms Russia entered Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, reports advance stopped.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces have stopped the advance of the Russian invaders and continue to control the village of Zaporizke, despite all the efforts of... (Russian forces), who (are) trying to capture this settlement," the General Staff said in a statement on social media.

Wednesday, August 27
