Russian attacks kill 2, injure 17 over past day

Russia carried out attacks against 10 of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least two civilians and injuring a least 17 others, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 31.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russia launched two missiles against Pokrovsk, injuring six people, the regional military administration said.

Russian attacks also reportedly killed one person in Avdiivka and injured two in Chasiv Yar and another in Niu-York.

On the evening of Jan. 30, Russia attacked Kharkiv with six Shahed-type drones, four of which hit the city, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Three men and one woman were reportedly injured in the attack.

Russia launched 53 attacks against Kherson Oblast over the past day, killing one person and injuring two others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

One more person was injured in Kherson early in the morning on Jan. 31, said Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, one person was injured in an overnight drone attack against an agricultural warehouse in the Snihurivka community, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.