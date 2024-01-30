Skip to content
Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast kill 1, injure 1

by Dinara Khalilova January 30, 2024 7:45 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022 after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Beryslav and Tokarivka in Kherson Oblast, killing a person and wounding another, the regional administration reported on Jan. 30.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River, such as Beryslav, in November 2022, Russia continues to heavily strike the area, resulting in multiple civilian casualties.

A Russian drone dropped explosives on the city of Beryslav in the afternoon of Jan. 30, killing a 35-year-old man, according to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Beryslav, with a pre-war population of nearly 12,000 people, lies around 70 kilometers east of the regional capital, Kherson.

Earlier the same day, Russian shelling of Tokarivka, a village some 30 kilometers east of Kherson, wounded a 47-year-old female resident, the regional authorities said on Telegram.

She reportedly suffered an explosive injury, a partial amputation of a finger, and shrapnel wounds to her head, abdomen, and leg,

Beryslav was hit with a drone strike in the morning, leaving a male resident injured, the regional administration said earlier.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
7:22 PM

6:23 PM

11:22 AM

