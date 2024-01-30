Russian attacks injure 3 in Chasiv Yar, Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 30 injured two people in Chasiv Yar and one in Niu-York, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Russia targeted the streets of Chasiv Yar, a city some 10 kilometers west of Bakhmut, with drones at around 9 a.m. local time, prosecutors said.

A 45-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were reportedly injured as a result.

In an artillery strike against the village of Niu-York, Russian forces injured a 37-year-old resident who was in his yard at the time of the attack, according to prosecutors.

Niu-York lies over 30 kilometers north of occupied Donetsk.

As previously reported, Russian shelling on the morning of Jan. 30 also killed a woman in Avdiivka, a front-line city under heavy onslaught by Russian forces.