Russian attacks injure 3 in Chasiv Yar, Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast

by Martin Fornusek January 30, 2024 3:58 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A soviet war monument painted in gold with a Ukrainian flag on Dec. 29, 2022, in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 30 injured two people in Chasiv Yar and one in Niu-York, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Russia targeted the streets of Chasiv Yar, a city some 10 kilometers west of Bakhmut, with drones at around 9 a.m. local time, prosecutors said.

A 45-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were reportedly injured as a result.

In an artillery strike against the village of Niu-York, Russian forces injured a 37-year-old resident who was in his yard at the time of the attack, according to prosecutors.

Niu-York lies over 30 kilometers north of occupied Donetsk.

As previously reported, Russian shelling on the morning of Jan. 30 also killed a woman in Avdiivka, a front-line city under heavy onslaught by Russian forces.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv denies Russia captured village in Kharkiv Oblast
Key developments on Jan. 29: * Ukraine refutes Russia captured Tabaivka village near Kupiansk * Contradicting reports point at dismissal of Zaluzhnyi as top commander; Zelensky’s office denies it * Hungarian foreign minister arrives for bilateral meeting in Ukraine * Netherlands allocates $132…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Russian attacks kill 6, injure 9 over past day.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people and injured one in the Znob-Novhorodske community and killed one more person in the Yunakiv community, the regional military administration said.
