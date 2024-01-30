Skip to content
Governor: Russian drone attack injures 3 civilians in Kharkiv

by Kateryna Denisova January 30, 2024 11:59 PM 2 min read
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov in an interview with Ukrinform, Dec. 13, 2023. (Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv injured 3 people and damaged civilian infrastructure on the evening of Jan. 30, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Several explosions were reported in the city at around 10:40 p.m. local time. The Slobidskyi and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv came under attack, Syniehubov said.

According to the governor, Russian troops launched at least 6 drones into Kharkiv Oblast. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the attack hit a residential area in the city, causing a fire.

According to Syniehubuv, "a private residential house in Saltivskyi district was hit. Rescuers are extinguishing a fire in a store.”

Earlier on Jan. 30, Russia attacked Kharkiv Oblast three times, launching missile strikes, according to the local authorities.

Over the last few weeks, attacks on Kharkiv city have become more frequent, while the authorities report shelling of other areas in the oblast daily.

According to Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russian forces launched 35 Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones overnight on Jan. 30, of which 15 were shot down by Ukraine's air defense.
One of Russia’s targets was the town of Zmiiv in Kharkiv Oblast, where two men aged 52 and 61 were wounded.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.