Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian shelling of Avdiivka kills civilian

by Martin Fornusek January 30, 2024 1:49 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian shelling of Avdiivka on Jan. 30, 2024. (Governor Vadym FIlashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian artillery strike against Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 30 killed a woman, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

"Around 10 a.m., Russian forces shelled Avdiivka with artillery, hitting a private house. A 47-year-old woman died," Filashkin said on his Telegram channel.

Several houses and high-rise buildings were reportedly damaged in the attack.

Avdiivka, lying only kilometers away from Russian-occupied Donetsk, has been under intensified Russian attacks since October 2023 as Moscow's troops aim to encircle and capture the city.

Russian onslaught left Avdiivka badly damaged, with many of its residents evacuating to escape regular attacks.

UK Defense Ministry: Avdiivka unlikely to fall into Russian hands in coming weeks
Despite Russian attempts to bypass Avdiivka’s defenses, Ukrainian defenders are likely to defend the city at least for the coming weeks, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence report on Jan. 27.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
11:22 AM

Russian attacks kill 6, injure 9 over past day.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people and injured one in the Znob-Novhorodske community and killed one more person in the Yunakiv community, the regional military administration said.
2:35 AM

NATO chief: Support for Ukraine 'not charity.'

Stoltenberg is visiting Washington, D.C. to persuade U.S. legislators to approve a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine that has been stalled by congressional Republicans since October 2023.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.