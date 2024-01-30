Russian shelling of Avdiivka kills civilian

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian artillery strike against Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 30 killed a woman, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

"Around 10 a.m., Russian forces shelled Avdiivka with artillery, hitting a private house. A 47-year-old woman died," Filashkin said on his Telegram channel.

Several houses and high-rise buildings were reportedly damaged in the attack.

Avdiivka, lying only kilometers away from Russian-occupied Donetsk, has been under intensified Russian attacks since October 2023 as Moscow's troops aim to encircle and capture the city.

Russian onslaught left Avdiivka badly damaged, with many of its residents evacuating to escape regular attacks.