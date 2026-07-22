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Russian attacks kill 11, injure 54 across Ukraine, as daytime drone attack hits apartment building in Odesa

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by Asami Terajima
Russian attacks kill 11, injure 54 across Ukraine, as daytime drone attack hits apartment building in Odesa
A photo capturing a daytime Russian drone strike on the southern port city of Odesa, which hit a two-story residential building and injured two people, according to the local authorities. (Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper / Telegram)

Russian attacks killed at least 11 people and injured at least 54 across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on July 20, as a daytime drone strike hit a residential building in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said at 1 p.m. local time that Russia launched an attack on Odesa, with one of the drones hitting a two-story building and injuring two people, an 82-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man. The building was damaged, as were the premises of an auto repair shop, he added.

Another Russian drone attack earlier hit a two-story residential building in an undisclosed location in Odesa Oblast, killing a woman, according to Kiper.

In a broader overnight attack across Ukraine, Russian troops launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile, three guided Kh-59/69 missiles, and 216 drones, the Air Force said. The Air Force reported that Ukrainian air defenses downed all three guided missiles and 204 of the drones over the north, center, south, and east of the country.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, three people were killed, and 24 others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russia used 21 guided aerial bombs (KABs) and 717 drones to attack the region, while also launching 239 artillery strikes, according to the governor.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, three people were killed and seven others, including a 12-year-old boy, were injured over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, three people were killed, and nine others were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said. ‌‌

In southern Kherson Oblast, one person was killed, and 11 others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, an 18-year-old boy was wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, the regional military administration said.

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Kharkiv OblastCivilian casualtiesKherson OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastOdesa OblastZaporizhzhia OblastUkraineRussia
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Asami Terajima

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Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military affairs and front-line developments. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post, focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor's degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured on the Media Development Foundation's 2023 "25 under 25: Young and Bold" list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. She is among the finalists for the U.K.'s One World Media Award 2026 in the Print category and the French Bayeux Calvados-Normandy award 2025 for war correspondents in the Young Reporter category.

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