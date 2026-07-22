Russian attacks kill 11, injure 54 across Ukraine, as daytime drone attack hits apartment building in Odesa

Russian attacks killed at least 11 people and injured at least 54 across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on July 20, as a daytime drone strike hit a residential building in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said at 1 p.m. local time that Russia launched an attack on Odesa, with one of the drones hitting a two-story building and injuring two people, an 82-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man. The building was damaged, as were the premises of an auto repair shop, he added.

Another Russian drone attack earlier hit a two-story residential building in an undisclosed location in Odesa Oblast, killing a woman, according to Kiper.

In a broader overnight attack across Ukraine, Russian troops launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile, three guided Kh-59/69 missiles, and 216 drones, the Air Force said. The Air Force reported that Ukrainian air defenses downed all three guided missiles and 204 of the drones over the north, center, south, and east of the country.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, three people were killed, and 24 others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russia used 21 guided aerial bombs (KABs) and 717 drones to attack the region, while also launching 239 artillery strikes, according to the governor.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, three people were killed and seven others, including a 12-year-old boy, were injured over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, three people were killed, and nine others were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said. ‌‌

In southern Kherson Oblast, one person was killed, and 11 others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, an 18-year-old boy was wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, the regional military administration said.