Russian attacks on Odesa, Kharkiv, Kherson Oblast injure 23 over past day

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 17, 2024 8:56 AM 2 min read
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kharkiv late on Jan. 16, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine injured 23 people over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 17.

Civilian casualties were reported in the cities of Odesa and Kharkiv, as well as in Kherson Oblast.

In Odesa, a drone attack at around 2:15 a.m. local time injured three people and damaged residential buildings, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

A 62-year-old man, a 69-year-old woman, and a 29-year-old woman received medical attention, while 130 others were evacuated from a damaged building.

Two Russian missile strikes late on Jan. 16 in Kharkiv injured 17 people and damaged a multi-story building, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Explosions were reported in the city at around 9:40 p.m. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that missiles hit the center of the city, "exactly where there is no military infrastructure, and exactly where there are residential buildings."

In Kherson Oblast, two people were injured in a Russian attack on the village of Tiahynka, 40 kilometers east of the city of Kherson.

According to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, a 42-year-old woman and a 38-year-old were hospitalized with shrapnel injuries.

Russia carried out 75 attacks on the region in the past 24 hours, injuring three civilians in total, Prokudin said. The city of Kherson was fired at 36 times.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
