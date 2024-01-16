Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village injures 2, another strike targets rescuers.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast on Jan. 16, injuring two people, as reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022, Russia continues to heavily strike the area, resulting in multiple civilian casualties.

A 42-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were walking down a street in Tiahynka when the village was hit by Russia, according to Prokudin.

The residents were hospitalized after suffering shrapnel injuries, the official said on Telegram.

Tiahynka lies around 40 kilometers east of the regional capital, Kherson.

Later the same day, a Russian attack hit a house in the village of Dniprovske near Kherson, the Interior Ministry wrote.

When first responders arrived at the scene to put out the fire, Russia struck the area again, according to the ministry.

No casualties have been reported in Dniprovske.

Attacks against first responders violate international conventions as they don't take part in hostilities but rescue civilians and provide aid.

The State Emergency Service's spokesman, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, said on Aug. 8 that 78 Ukrainian rescuers had been killed in Russian attacks while doing their job.