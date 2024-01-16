UPDATED: Russian missile attack on downtown Kharkiv injures 17

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched two strikes against Kharkiv, most likely using S-300 missiles, late on Jan. 16, injuring at least 17 people, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Explosions were reported in the city at around 9:40 p.m. Syniehubov urged the residents to remain in bomb shelters.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that missiles hit the center of the city.

"Exactly where there is no military infrastructure, and exactly where there are residential buildings," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

The governor said multi-story buildings were damaged due to the attack. According to him, a 43-year-old woman and one more person were seriously injured.

Some 12 people were also reportedly hospitalized and are in stable or moderate condition. Three people refused hospitalization and were provided medical assistance on the spot, Synhiehubov said.

Over the past two weeks, attacks on Kharkiv by Russian troops have become more frequent, while the authorities report shelling of localities in the oblast on a daily basis.