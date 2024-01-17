Skip to content
Russian drone attack on Odesa injures 3

by Abbey Fenbert January 17, 2024 3:22 AM 1 min read
A New Year tree on snow-covered Derybasivska Street, Odesa, Jan. 9, 2024. (Nina Liashonok / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Odesa overnight on Jan. 17, injuring three people, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Kiper first reported the attack at around 2:15 a.m. local time. He said Russian forces used attack drones to strike the city.

A 62-year-old man sustained a shrapnel wound and is receiving medical treatment. The other victims are a 69-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman, who are also receiving medical attention.

The attack also damaged housing and caused multiple fires. Kiper said that 130 people have been evacuated from the damaged apartment building.

Emergency workers are on site, and the full extent of the casualties and damage is still being investigated.

Russia has ramped up the scale of its aerial attacks against Ukraine in the new year. A drone strike on Odesa Jan. 1 killed one person and injured several other residents.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
