Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast expected 'any day,' military says

by Kateryna Denisova November 11, 2024 8:38 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian tank crew climbs into a Soviet-era T-64 tank in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to make final adjustments before heading into battle on Nov. 05, 2024. (Fermin Torrano/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian assaults in Zaporizhzhia Oblast could begin "any day," Vladyslav Voloshyn, Ukrainian military's Southern Command spokesperson, told Reuters on Nov. 11.

In early October, Russian troops have reportedly renewed their attack in the Zaporizhzhia sector. Kyiv warned of a potential Russian push in the southern region, just as Moscow's troops continue advancing in Ukraine's east.

According to Voloshyn, Russia is also deploying trained assault groups to advance in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They are preparing to attack, he added.

"(The assaults) could begin in the near future, we're not even talking about weeks, we're expecting it to happen any day," the spokesperson said.

Ukraine's military intelligence said that Russia was planning to use armored vehicles and a significant number of drones, Voloshyn said, although it is not yet clear whether this will be a single offensive push or separate attacks.

"They are preparing both armored groups and light vehicles — buggies, motorcycles — to conduct these assault operations," he added.

Voloshyn said in October that Russian forces were massing for a breakthrough in the direction of Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The area was the main axis of Ukraine's southern counteroffensive in 2023, which led to the liberation of the settlement of Robotyne but achieved no major results.

Russian troops have intensified attacks against Zaporizhzhia, targeting its civilian infrastructure with guided aerial bombs.

Russia has reportedly made gains in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Should Ukraine expect a broader offensive?
Fears of a larger Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast are growing as Russian forces have reportedly made progress along the border between Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and intensified air strikes on the regional capital. “If they achieve a breakthrough, Russia will be able to fire at logis…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:15 AM  (Updated: )

Russian drone strike in Mykolaiv kills 5, injures 1.

Four people were killed and one 45-year-old woman was hospitalized following the attack, Governor Vitalii Kim said. Search and rescue operations have reportedly been completed.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.