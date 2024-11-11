Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast expected 'any day,' military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian assaults in Zaporizhzhia Oblast could begin "any day," Vladyslav Voloshyn, Ukrainian military's Southern Command spokesperson, told Reuters on Nov. 11.

In early October, Russian troops have reportedly renewed their attack in the Zaporizhzhia sector. Kyiv warned of a potential Russian push in the southern region, just as Moscow's troops continue advancing in Ukraine's east.

According to Voloshyn, Russia is also deploying trained assault groups to advance in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They are preparing to attack, he added.

"(The assaults) could begin in the near future, we're not even talking about weeks, we're expecting it to happen any day," the spokesperson said.

Ukraine's military intelligence said that Russia was planning to use armored vehicles and a significant number of drones, Voloshyn said, although it is not yet clear whether this will be a single offensive push or separate attacks.

"They are preparing both armored groups and light vehicles — buggies, motorcycles — to conduct these assault operations," he added.

Voloshyn said in October that Russian forces were massing for a breakthrough in the direction of Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The area was the main axis of Ukraine's southern counteroffensive in 2023, which led to the liberation of the settlement of Robotyne but achieved no major results.

Russian troops have intensified attacks against Zaporizhzhia, targeting its civilian infrastructure with guided aerial bombs.