Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, War, Russia, South
Edit post

Russia claims capture of Zaporizhzhia Oblast village, Kyiv says 'situation dynamic'

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 14, 2024 1:54 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The 108th Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces train in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 18, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Oct. 14 that its forces had captured the village of Levadne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast amid ongoing hostilities in the sector.

The statement came after Kyiv's warnings of a potential Russian push in the southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast just as Moscow's troops continue advancing in Ukraine's east. According to reports, Russian troops renewed attacks in the Zaporizhzhia sector in recent days.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, the Southern Defense Forces spokesperson, refuted in a comment for the Kyiv Independent that Russia had launched a major offensive in the sector, saying that Russia is only carrying out local ground assaults.

When asked about the alleged seizure of Levadne, Voloshyn said that the situation "is developing quite dynamically" and that each side can regain the initiative.

The crowd-sourced monitoring group DeepState shows Levadne in Ukrainian hands as of Oct. 13, 2024.

Estimated Russian advance in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, as of Oct. 14, 2024. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

Levadne is located west of the village of Velyka Novosilka, some 170 kilometers (105 miles) from the city of Zaporizhzhia.  

In recent weeks, Russian troops have intensified attacks against Zaporizhzhia, targeting its civilian infrastructure with guided aerial bombs.

Voloshyn warned that Moscow is "amassing personnel" in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sept. 28. The spokesperson said then that Russia is readying a new maneuver near the occupied village of Pryiutne close to Levadne but added that a full-blown offensive would require larger numbers.

On Oct. 5, Voloshyn said that Russian forces are massing for a breakthrough in the direction of Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The area was the main axis of Ukraine's southern counteroffensive in 2023, which led to the liberation of the settlement of Robotyne but achieved no major breakthrough.

Opinion: Documenting war ethically means going beyond capturing suffering
When a country goes through a war, documentarians often feel empowered to capture reality with the aim of creatively reflecting the pain on both a national and personal level. As the history of documentary cinema shows, such conditions can be the birthplace of groundbreaking films that shape the gen…
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Vseliubska
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.