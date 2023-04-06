Russia's attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 5 people in past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Five people were killed and nine were injured by Russia's attacks on Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on April 6.

Two women were killed during the shelling of the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka located to the south of Kramatorsk. Four others sustained injuries from shrapnel and mine explosions, the Prosecutor General's Office wrote.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Russian forces launched Uragan multiple rocket launchers against the civilian population of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka.

Two more people were killed and three others were injured in Bakhmut, according to the governor. The city has seen some of the heaviest fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in recent months.

One person was killed in the village of Serhiivka, the governor wrote. Additionally, one person suffered injuries in Chasiv Yar and another in the village of Vasiutynske located to the east of Kramatorsk.

Russian forces launched Uragan multiple rocket launchers against the civilian population of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka on April 5, 2023. (Photos: General Prosecutor's Office / Telegram)

A total of 1,459 people have been reported killed and 3,359 injured in Donetsk Oblast since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to Kyrylenko.

However, these numbers do not include casualty rates in occupied Volnovakha and Mariupol, as they are currently impossible to calculate.