Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia's attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 5 people in past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 6, 2023 10:11 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Five people were killed and nine were injured by Russia's attacks on Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on April 6.

Two women were killed during the shelling of the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka located to the south of Kramatorsk. Four others sustained injuries from shrapnel and mine explosions, the Prosecutor General's Office wrote.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Russian forces launched Uragan multiple rocket launchers against the civilian population of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka.

Two more people were killed and three others were injured in Bakhmut, according to the governor. The city has seen some of the heaviest fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in recent months.

One person was killed in the village of Serhiivka, the governor wrote. Additionally, one person suffered injuries in Chasiv Yar and another in the village of Vasiutynske located to the east of Kramatorsk.

Russian forces launched Uragan multiple rocket launchers against the civilian population of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka on April 5, 2023. (Photos: General Prosecutor's Office / Telegram)
Russian forces launched Uragan multiple rocket launchers against the civilian population of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka on April 5, 2023. (Photos: General Prosecutor's Office / Telegram)
Russian forces launched Uragan multiple rocket launchers against the civilian population of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka on April 5, 2023. (Photos: General Prosecutor's Office / Telegram)
Russian forces launched Uragan multiple rocket launchers against the civilian population of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka on April 5, 2023. (Photos: General Prosecutor's Office / Telegram)
Russian forces launched Uragan multiple rocket launchers against the civilian population of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka on April 5, 2023. (Photos: General Prosecutor's Office / Telegram)

A total of 1,459 people have been reported killed and 3,359 injured in Donetsk Oblast since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to Kyrylenko.

However, these numbers do not include casualty rates in occupied Volnovakha and Mariupol, as they are currently impossible to calculate.

How repurposed Russian air defense missiles expose holes in Ukraine’s sky
Russia’s missile strike on Jan. 14 caught Kyiv residents off-guard. After nearly a year of Moscow’s repeated attacks, something unusual happened: The explosions sounded before the air raid alert went off, which is rarely the case in what is believed to be the most protected city in Ukraine.
Kyiv IndependentStanislav Storozhenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.