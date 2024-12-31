Russian attacks damage homes and infrastructure in Kyiv and Sumy oblasts ahead of New Year

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian missile and drone attacks injured at least one person and damaged residential buildings and infrastructure in Kyiv and Sumy oblasts on Dec. 31.



Russian troops launched 21 missiles, including six Iskander ballistic missiles and one Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, and 40 drones overnight on Dec. 30-31.



A woman in Kyiv Oblast was concussed after falling debris damaged the roof of a house and smashed its windows, according to the regional military administration.



In the capital, missile wreckage fell onto the roof of a home in the Darnitskyi district. No casualties or damages were reported.



Russian attacks also damaged infrastructure in the town of Shostka, Sumy Oblast, according to local government head Mykola Noha. While no fatalities have been recorded so far, the strikes damaged 12 residential buildings, two educational institutions, three boiler houses, a healthcare clinic, a dormitory, as well as other facilities.



The damages and losses are still being clarified, Noha said.



During the mass attack, Ukraine downed six missiles and 16 drones, Ukraine's Air Force said. A further 24 drones were decoys that failed to reach their target.



Russia has not slowed down its attacks on Ukraine over the festive period. President Volodymr Zelenksy said on Dec. 29 that Moscow had escalated its aerial assaults on Ukraine during the holiday season.



On Dec. 25, Russia conducted a large-scale Christmas attack, firing 78 missiles and 106 drones against multiple cities.