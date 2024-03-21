Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 9, injure 37 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed nine people and injured 37 others over the past day, regional authorities reported early on March 21.

Civilian casualties were reported in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kherson oblasts.

Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kyiv early in the morning of March 21, injuring at least 13 people and causing damage to homes and infrastructure throughout the city.

The Air Force reported that Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles, as well as 29 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles. All 31 projectiles were reportedly downed by Ukraine's air defense.

Russian missile attack targeting Ukraine's capital also injured at least four people in Kyiv Oblast, the local military administration reported.

Russia struck Kharkiv on March 20 at around 1:00 p.m. local time using a Kh-35 anti-ship missile. The attack killed at least five people and injured 10 as of the morning of March 21, according to the regional prosecutor's office. The city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, also said that five people were still missing as of the evening of March 20.

The attack damaged an eight-story building and set fire to a factory. The emergency services are continuing the rescue operation at the scene of impact.

The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against Kyiv on March 21, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram) The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against Kyiv on March 21, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram) The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against Kyiv on March 21, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)

Apart from a missile attack against Kharkiv, Russia launched a missile at the town of Barvinkove in the Izium district at 10:40 p.m. local time on March 20, injuring a 42-year-old man and damaging an administrative building, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked Donetsk Oblast settlements 20 times, the local military administration said. Two people were reportedly killed in the Volnovakha district, and two other civilians were injured in the Pokrovsk district.

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that Russia attacked the settlements 478 times in 68 separate attacks throughout the day, injuring two people in the Yunakivka and Billopillia districts.

In Kherson Oblast, four people were injured due to Russian attacks over the past day. Russian troops struck 12 cities and villages, including the regional center of Kherson, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on March 21.

Earlier, Prokudin reported on two men who were killed in a Russian strike against a civilian car on the road between the villages of Antonivka and Sadove in Kherson Oblast.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was wounded as Russia attacked the Nikopol district, damaging a shop, and industrial and municipal enterprises, the local military administration said on March 20.

Explosions and damages were also reported in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. According to Governor Ivan Fedorov, Russia attacked nine settlements, causing damage to 35 residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. No casualties among civilians were recorded.