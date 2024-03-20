Skip to content
Kharkiv mayor: 5 people declared missing after attack

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 20, 2024 11:41 PM 1 min read
Fire extinguishing efforts continue as fire breaks out after a Russian shelling on an industrial building in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 20, 2024. (Yevhen Titov/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Five people are still missing after the afternoon attack on Kharkiv, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov reported at 10:15 p.m. local time on March 20.

Russia used a Kh-35 anti-ship missile in its attack against Kharkiv around 1 p.m., damaging an 8-story building and setting fire to a factory. The strike killed five people and injured eight others.

The identities of five other people have been established, but they "are neither among the wounded nor among the dead," Terekhov said.

The fire in the factory is "almost extinguished," and the search and rescue operation is ongoing, Terekhov said.

Kharkiv has been at the forefront of Russian strikes since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion. It came under several deadly attacks over the winter as Russia launched mass missile strikes against Ukraine.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:38 PM

Military: Situation near Robotyne 'in flux' but not critical.

The line of contact near the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is "in flux," but the situation is "not critical" despite Russian troops assaults in the area, Nataliia Humeniuk, spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command said on March 20.
