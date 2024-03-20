Kharkiv mayor: 5 people declared missing after attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Five people are still missing after the afternoon attack on Kharkiv, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov reported at 10:15 p.m. local time on March 20.

Russia used a Kh-35 anti-ship missile in its attack against Kharkiv around 1 p.m., damaging an 8-story building and setting fire to a factory. The strike killed five people and injured eight others.

The identities of five other people have been established, but they "are neither among the wounded nor among the dead," Terekhov said.

The fire in the factory is "almost extinguished," and the search and rescue operation is ongoing, Terekhov said.

Kharkiv has been at the forefront of Russian strikes since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion. It came under several deadly attacks over the winter as Russia launched mass missile strikes against Ukraine.