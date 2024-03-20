Skip to content
Kharkiv, Russian attack, Missile strike, War, Ukraine
Police: Russia attacked Kharkiv with Kh-35 anti-ship missile

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 20, 2024 8:52 PM
Firefighters tackle a blaze at a factory in Kharkiv on fire following a Russian strike on March 20, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia used a Kh-35 anti-ship missile in an attack on Kharkiv on March 20 that killed five civilians, Volodymyr Tymoshko, the head of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast, reported on social media.

Kh-35 anti-ship missiles are designed to attack vessels up to 5,000 tonnes. The attack in Kharkiv damaged an eight-story building and set fire to a factory.

According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov at around 8:30 p.m. local time, eight civilians were injured.

A fire at the factory spread across an area of 10,000 square meters.

The head of the investigative department of the Kharkiv Police Serhii Bolvinov initially said that Russia carried out the attack using a Kh-59 cruise missile.

Kharkiv has been at the forefront of Russian strikes since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion. It came under several deadly attacks over the winter as Russia launched mass missile strikes against Ukraine.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:38 PM

Military: Situation near Robotyne 'in flux' but not critical.

The line of contact near the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is "in flux," but the situation is "not critical" despite Russian troops assaults in the area, Nataliia Humeniuk, spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command said on March 20.
