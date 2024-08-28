Skip to content
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 36 over past day

by Martin Fornusek August 28, 2024 10:02 AM 2 min read
A house destroyed during Russian attacks against Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Aug. 27-28, 2024. (Governor Ivan Fedorov/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 36 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Aug. 28.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed a 70-year-old man in the Marhanets community in the Nikopol district on Aug. 27, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast injured two people in Selydove and one in Kostiantynivka, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

One person was killed, and 14 were injured during attacks against Kharkiv Oblast, said the regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

An attack against an infrastructure facility in the town of Bohodukhiv on the morning of Aug. 27 killed a 72-year-old man and injured six people. Two others suffered shock, the governor said.

At around 10 p.m. the same day, an attack with a Tornado multiple rocket launcher damaged houses and a bakery in the town of Izium. Five people were injured, one of whom was hospitalized, the governor said.

Seven more people, including four children aged between 3 and 16, suffered shock.

Three more civilians were injured during attacks against the villages of Tsyrkuny, Kozacha Lopan, and Piatyhirske, Syniehubov reported.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed two people and injured 14, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Sumy Oblast, a civilian was injured during a drone attack against the Krasnopillia community overnight on Aug. 28, the regional military administration said.

A Russian drone attack against Zaporizhzhia, the regional center of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killed two women aged 83 and 86 and a 61-year-old man, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Three women aged 19, 30, and 56, as well as a 59-year-old man, were injured, according to the governor.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, and Mykolaiv oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.

The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
